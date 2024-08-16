Open Extended Reactions

The fourth swing of Mookie Betts' first game back from the injured list Monday resulted in a home run, a two-run shot that set the tone in the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers had spent weeks keeping their heads above water amid a flood of injuries, all while trying to hold off the hard-charging San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. In one moment, on the heels of a two-month absence caused by a fractured left hand, Betts provided the type of jolt they had been longing.

That's going to be a major theme in Major League Baseball these next six weeks.

MLB's postseason landscape could ultimately be shaped by returning stars like Betts. No team is on pace for 100 wins. Tight races are everywhere, both for wild-card berths and for the top spot in at least three divisions. And whatever star power was lacking on this year's transaction wire -- only two 2024 All-Stars and two prospects on Kiley McDaniel's latest top 100 were moved ahead of the trade deadline -- could be made up by the injured list. There were 584 IL stints through July, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That's the fifth most in the past 40 years, part of a recent trend that has seen each of the top five occur since 2018.

Many of the injured are impact players, many are on their way back and many reside on playoff hopefuls seeking every edge they can get.

Here are the most notable names to watch down the stretch.