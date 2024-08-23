Open Extended Reactions

One on hand, the playoff picture is sorting itself out. The once-crowded National League wild-card race now feels like it's down to the Braves, Mets and maybe the Giants for one spot, after the red-hot Diamondbacks and Padres created some separation. The Astros have pulled away from the disintegrating Mariners in the American League West, leaving the Red Sox trying to chase down one of the AL Central teams for a wild card.

On the other hand: How about that battle for the best record? With six teams essentially in a dead heat, it's wide open for home-field advantage. I can't remember a season with so many teams in play for best overall record. And those six teams might not even be the best teams right now, as Arizona, San Diego and Houston are clearly playing the best baseball.

It all sets up a hectic finish for the final playoff spots, several of the division races and playoff seeding. Let's look at each of the contenders -- ranked according to Bradford Doolittle's playoff odds -- and focus on the biggest strength that got them in this position.