MILWAUKEE -- Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio offered a reminder that negotiations were still in the "early innings" as he discussed legislation on financing renovations to American Family Field.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a proposal this year to spend $290 million on repairs to American Family Field under an agreement in which the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years, through 2043.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last month the proposal was likely dead in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Vos expressed optimism that Republicans could come up with a better deal that would require a longer commitment for the Brewers to stay in Milwaukee.

"I think the fans deserve a facility like this and I think one of the reasons they come out is the ballpark experience," Attanasio said Monday before the Brewers' home opener with the New York Mets. "So we really just want to continue to maintain that. And look, I want the team to be here forever. So, we want this to be forever a special place."

The Brewers' lease expires in 2030. American Family Field has been the Brewers' home stadium since 2001, when it was known as Miller Park.

"Other stadiums of similar vintage, they're talking about needing brand-new ballparks, and here we just want to continue to maintain this," Attanasio said. "So, we'll see. It's early innings, and I guess there's a lot of baseball to be played. I don't know if we got off to as good a start as we got off to this weekend in Chicago, but we're off to a pretty good start."