ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to an area hospital after being hit in his face by a pitch in Texas' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Smith, a left-handed hitter, was struck on the right side of his face in the third inning by an 89 mph slider from reliever Danny Coulombe. Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter's box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his face with his right hand.

Smith was attended to by a team trainer before walking off the field under his own power.

The Rangers said Smith, who started in left field, went to a hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw.

Coulombe was pitching because Orioles starter Kyle Bradish left after being hit on his right foot by a line drive in the second inning. Baltimore announced Bradish has a bruised foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.