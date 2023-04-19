Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji-Man Choi will miss eight weeks with a left Achilles strain, the team said Wednesday.

Choi suffered the Achilles strain during spring training but tried to play through the injury, batting .125 (4-for-32) with two home runs and two RBIs before he was put on the injured list on April 14.

The team said Choi, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in November, needs rest and rehab but will not need surgery at this point.

Choi, 31, is a career .237 hitter, with 63 home runs and 227 RBIs in 495 games spread among five teams since 2016.