One day after he was claimed off waivers, catcher Gary Sanchez was activated onto the San Diego Padres' roster in advance of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins, while catcher Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Sanchez, 30, is in the lineup and batting seventh against the Marlins. He was claimed Monday after the Mets designated him for assignment Thursday, following a brief stay with the club.

Sanchez signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants to begin the season and played in just 16 games for Triple-A Sacramento before opting out of the deal.

The Mets brought Sanchez in on a minor league deal, and he was called up after eight games for Triple-A Syracuse. In just three games for the Mets, Sanchez went 1-for-6 with an RBI single.

Sanchez spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins after a seven-year tenure with the New York Yankees, with whom he was a two-time All-Star.

The Padres had a need at the catcher position. Sullivan was batting .170 over 21 games, and Austin Nola is batting .131 in 39 games. Nola has caught just three players stealing and allowed 33 stolen bases (8% success rate).