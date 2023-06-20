        <
          Victor Wembanyama throws first pitch at Yankees-Mariners game

          The Spurs' history of draft excellence ... is Wembanyama next? (2:15)

          Check out some of the Spurs' best draft successes as they look to continue the trend with Victor Wembanyama. (2:15)

          • Joon Lee, ESPNJun 20, 2023, 11:26 PM
              Previously a Staff Writer at Bleacher Report
              Cornell University graduate
          NEW YORK -- Victor Wembanyama towered over the Yankee Stadium dugout, his head peeking above the roof of the dugout.

          "I've never seen anyone do that before," said one longtime New York Yankees staffer, who's worked for the team for nearly two decades.

          Projected as the first pick to the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft, Wembanyama visited the Bronx to catch Tuesday night's contest between the Yankees and Seattle Mariners, throwing the first pitch before the game.

          "I've watched a couple of games," Wembanyama told YES Network. "I like it."

          Wembanyama said he rode the subway before the game.

          "I love the location, right in the city," Wembanyama told YES Network.

          The basketball phenomenon spent some time around the batting cage, at one point swinging the bat of Mariners infielder Kolten Wong, while taking photos and signing autographs for fans attending batting practice. As a sign of his freshly minted deal with Nike, Wembanyama sported the unreleased Nike NOCTA Glide sneaker, the latest collaboration between the sneaker behemoth and music superstar Drake.

          Before leaving the field, Wembanyama met with Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, who grew up in Texas as a fan of the Spurs. Wembanyama signed a jersey for the New York backstop before leaving the field to sit in the suite of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

          "Everything is going so fast. I just landed yesterday from France," Wembanyama said. "I just feel extremely lucky to be here."