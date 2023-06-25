The Baltimore Orioles are calling up infield prospect Jordan Westburg, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Sunday.

Westburg, who bats right-handed, be in the lineup on Monday when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Reds, Passan reports.

The 24-year-old is hitting .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 67 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

He entered the year ranked No. 66 among the top 100 prospects in baseball, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Westburg was the 30th overall pick by Baltimore in the 2020 MLB draft out of Mississippi State.