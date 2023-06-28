Shohei Ohtani's dual talents strike again as he homers twice and fans 10 in a win for the Los Angeles Angels. (2:11)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani became the sixth pitcher and first from the American League in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Tuesday night in his latest extraordinary performance.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings, the first time he has gone deep twice while also pitching. The superstar from Japan struck out 10 in a 6⅓-inning start that ended because of a cracked fingernail.

The last AL player before Ohtani to hit at least two homers and strike out at least 10 was Cleveland's Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963. That came in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Angels.

It has been done four other times since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893: by Baltimore's Milt Pappas (1961), Philadelphia's Rick Wise (1971), San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner (2017) and Arizona's Zack Greinke (2019).

With his second home run of the night, Shohei Ohtani tied himself (2021) for the most homers in a season before July (28) in Angels franchise history. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Ohtani (7-3) struck out at least 10 for the sixth time in 16 starts. He is third in the majors with 127 strikeouts.

Ohtani had half of Los Angeles' six hits, going 3-for-3 with a walk and raising his batting average to .304. On the mound, he allowed one run on four hits and walked two, lowering his ERA to 3.02.

The last AL starting pitcher to hit multiple home runs was Boston's Sonny Siebert on Sept. 2, 1971, against Baltimore. AL pitchers have not batted regularly since the designated hitter was introduced to the league in 1973.

Doing It All Shohei Ohtani is the sixth pitcher with 10 strikeouts and 2 home runs in a game since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893. Year Pitcher 2023 Shohei Ohtani 2019 Zack Greinke 2017 Madison Bumgarner 1971 Rick Wise 1963 Pedro Ramos 1961 Milt Pappas -- ESPN Stats & Information

In the first inning, Ohtani drove Michael Kopech's 95 mph fastball 418 feet into the elevated stands in right-center. It was the ninth time in his career and fourth time this season he homered while also on the mound.

His homer to right-center off Touki Toussaint in the seventh was his fourth homer in five games, extended the Halos' advantage to 3-1 and gave Ohtani his third multi-homer game this season. Ohtani has 13 homers this month, which ties the franchise record for June.

Ohtani, who also had 13 home runs in June 2021, shares that mark with Albert Pujols (2015) and Tim Salmon (1996).

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.