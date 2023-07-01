Another day, another jaw-dropping moment for Shohei Ohtani.

On Friday night in Los Angeles, the Angels' two-way star launched his 30th home run of the season and did so in a powerful way -- a 493-foot shot to right field that was the longest of his major league career and the longest by any player in the big leagues this season.

4️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ feet for No. 30!



Shohei Ohtani is UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/W7TxBembrj — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2023

The solo shot came in the sixth inning off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry and continued a torrid stretch for the Japanese sensation. He now has 15 home runs in June, increasing an Angels record he had set Thursday.

Ohtani also joined Sammy Sosa (1998) as the only players with 30 home runs and 10 stolen bases before the month of July in a season major league history. And he became just the fourth player in AL history to record 30 home runs before the month of July in a season, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Chris Davis and Babe Ruth.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.