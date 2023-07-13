The Seattle Mariners will see their 2024 home opponents at the movies.

For their schedule reveal for next season, the Mariners dug deep into the history of film to find times where those teams had been represented on screen. For some opponents, like the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Angels, it was easy.

Boston Red Sox - Fever Pitch



March 28-31 pic.twitter.com/Qi7PKVVN7N — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

Chicago Cubs - Rookie of the Year



April 12-14 pic.twitter.com/Dvl2VbyoAg — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

Los Angeles Angels - Angels in the Outfield



May 31-June 2 and July 22-24 pic.twitter.com/bl1OB7vFb2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

For others, however, they had to get a little bit more creative. The Philadelphia Phillies got a screengrab of the "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" episode "The World Series Defense," where the gang gets in a heap of trouble while trying to sneak into a World Series game.

Philadelphia Phillies - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia



August 2-4 pic.twitter.com/Cp4DwOcVI3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, got a reference to the popular anime "Attack on Titan."

San Francisco Giants - Attack on Titan



August 23-25 pic.twitter.com/Ny1B1hFM0O — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2023

You can find the full list in the Mariners' thread right here.