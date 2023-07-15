The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Jose Miranda on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday for Miranda, who is batting .211 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 40 games with the Twins this season.

Miranda, 25, is a career .254 hitter with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in 165 games since making his debut with Minnesota in May 2022.

The Twins recalled outfielder Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.

Wallner, 25, is batting .368 with one homer and four RBIs in 11 games with Minnesota this season. He is also hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games with St. Paul.