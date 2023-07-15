Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester will be called up to make his major league debut Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, according to multiple reports.

Priester, 22, was picked 18th overall in the 2019 draft and had been Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect until LSU right-hander Paul Skenes was drafted No. 1 overall earlier this month.

In his first full season at Triple-A Indianapolis this year, Priester is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts. He has struck out 84 batters and walked 35 in 87 2/3 innings.

He was pulled from his start Friday night after pitching one scoreless inning.