NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing the Washington Nationals 17-3, and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

There were three 11-10 games, with San Francisco beating Cincinnati, the New York Mets topping the Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City edging Detroit.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles, and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Most Teams With 10 Runs In Single Day (MLB History) July 4, 1894 13 July 18, 2023 12 May 30, 1884 12 Sept. 1, 1890 11 July 4, 1884 11 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1.

San Diego fell just short, stranding a runner at second in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory at Toronto.

Every team in the AL Central scored 10 or more runs Tuesday. That's just the second day in the Divisional Era (since 1969) that each team in a division has scored double-digit runs on the same day. The other instance was Sep. 15, 2000, when the AL West did so.

There were 15 games Tuesday -- the completion of the suspended Giants-Reds game counts as Monday in the records.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884, a year there were three major leagues: the National League, the American Association and the Union Association. Ned Williamson of the Chicago White Sox had the first three-homer game in big league history.

While there was just the 12-team NL on July 4, 1984, every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.