Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who hasn't played in the majors since June 2022 due to shoulder surgery, was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star, who had shoulder surgery last August, played nine games at Triple-A Sugar Land this spring before suffering a setback in his recovery.

He returned Aug. 15 and batted .348 with a homer and seven RBIs in seven games at Sugar Land.

Brantley batted .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games last year before missing the Astros' World Series run.