The Cincinnati Reds added a pair of right-handed bats off the waiver wire Thursday, claiming center fielder Harrison Bader from the New York Yankees and slugger Hunter Renfroe from the Los Angeles Angels as they continue their push for a postseason spot.

The Reds have not announced either move, but the Yankees announced that Cincinnati claimed Bader, who has played 98 games during his injury-plagued 13-month stint in New York.

Renfroe is one of five former Angels players claimed Thursday, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore were claimed by the Cleveland Guardians, while right-hander Dominic Leone was claimed by the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN and reports.

Bader, 29, was waived by the Yankees earlier this week after batting .240 with seven home runs in 80 games this season. He missed the first month of this season with an oblique injury and also was sidelined nearly three months last season because of a foot injury.

Renfroe, 31, was owed the most money of any player claimed, just shy of $2 million for the remainder of the season. He was one of six players waived by the Angels this week and is batting .242 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Cincinnati (69-66) is one game behind the San Francisco Giants (69-64) for the third wild-card spot in the National League.