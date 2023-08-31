        <
          Waiver wire grades: Giolito to Guardians, Renfroe to Reds

          Bradford Doolittle
            Bradford Doolittle
          David Schoenfield
            David Schoenfield
          Aug 31, 2023

          Baseball in Ohio just got a whole lot more interesting.

          The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, both on the fringes of the playoff hunt in their respective leagues, claimed a combined five players off waivers -- headlined by right-hander Lucas Giolito and outfielder Hunter Renfroe -- on a unique day for Major League Baseball on Thursday.

          The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees were among the teams who placed veteran players on waivers Tuesday, hoping to cut their losses during a down season and get salary relief if the veterans were picked up by other teams. (MLB no longer allows for waiver trades, so the teams do not get any players in return.) The Guardians and Reds pounced, adding players who can help them down the stretch -- and who will also be eligible for the postseason, should the teams qualify. The Seattle Mariners also got into the action.

          Here's a closer look at the moves -- and how they will affect the playoff races.