WASHINGTON -- Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' weekend series against the Washington Nationals after fouling a ball off his left foot.

Manager Dave Roberts said the seven-time All-Star outfielder was off crutches and undergoing a CT scan Friday, a day after Betts was injured in Miami. The 2018 AL MVP had X-rays on Thursday.

"Just considering he felt much better today than last night is a positive," Roberts said. "I think right now we're just hoping that everything comes back negative."

Betts leads the National League in on-base percentage (.411) and slugging percentage (.609), and ranks third in RBIs (99), fourth in home runs (career-high 38) and fifth in batting average (.314). He hit .455 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in August.

"I just don't see him in there tomorrow and most likely not in there Sunday," Roberts said. "We'll see if we can get him back Monday."

The Dodgers return home Monday for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.