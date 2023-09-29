Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera already has another job lined up as his decorated playing career winds down.

The Tigers announced Friday that the 12-time All-Star will begin his new role with the team as a special assistant to the president of baseball operations. That job begins Sunday, following the conclusion of Detroit's season finale against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

"It's been incredible to watch Miggy passing names on all-time leaderboards, but even more impressive to see how he's handled the attention behind the scenes," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said in a statement released by the team on Friday.

"It's no secret that the personal spotlight isn't super comfortable to Miggy, and there's something to be said about the humility he carries each and every day even when fans across the league are chanting his name while wearing another team's jersey on their backs. Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want him teaching players throughout our organization. I'm honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role."

Cabrera, 40, was acquired from the then-Florida Marlins before the 2008 season.

He joined the 500-homer club in 2021 and the 3,000-hit club last season. He won a World Series with the Marlins in his rookie year in 2003. The Tigers have made it to the World Series once since Cabrera joined them, but they lost to the San Francisco Giants in 2012.

Cabrera hit his 511th career homer on Wednesday during a game the Tigers eventually won 8-0 against the Kansas City Royals. That contest was suspended after four innings and completed on Thursday afternoon, before the regularly scheduled game.