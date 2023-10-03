MILWAUKEE -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has been dealing with turf toe on his right foot, which has limited the veteran to designated hitter duty for most of the last couple of weeks.

Pham said he would "probably get an injection to help that out" before Game 1 of the wild-card series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Pham, 35, is batting third in the lineup as Arizona's DH. He last started in the outfield on Sept. 22.

"This is the first time that I've ever had turf toe," Pham said. "Quite honestly, I didn't even know what was going on. I thought it was my cleats, so I've been switching out cleats. Then it just gradually got worse and worse, so here I am."

Pham said the injury gave him a new appreciation for football players who grind through these types of issues.

"I don't know how football players are doing it," Pham said. "Granted, we play every day and they don't, but I was making my fantasy lineup (and) like, 'I can't start him. He got turf toe.' I know what it feels like. He goes out and puts up 20 points, and I'm, like, 'Damn, how is he doing it?'"

Pham has batted .241 with a .304 on-base percentage, six homers and 32 RBIs in 50 games since he was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets at the deadline. Pham had hit .268 with a .348 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 79 games with the Mets.