MILWAUKEE -- Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was removed Wednesday from Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers after suffering what the team referred to as a head injury.

Moreno suffered the injury when he was struck in the back of the helmet by a backswing by Milwaukee's Brice Turang in the second inning. Moreno went to a knee and removed his helmet after the play. He was examined on the field but remained in the game to finish the inning.

When the Diamondbacks returned to the field for the bottom of the third inning, Moreno was replaced by catcher Jose Herrera.

Moreno, 23, enjoyed an outstanding first season as Arizona's primary catcher. After being acquired by Arizona over the winter in a trade with Toronto, Moreno hit .284 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in 111 games.

Moreno also earned accolades for his defense. He threw out 22 of 57 opposing base stealers, a 39% success rate that led the majors.

Arizona trailed 2-1 in the middle of innings of Game 2. The Diamondbacks won the opener on Tuesday 6-3, thanks in part to Moreno's solo homer off Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes.

Arizona is attempting to get back to the NL Division Series for the first time since 2017.