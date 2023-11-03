Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins exercised their 2024 club options on outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco on Thursday, their two longest-tenured players.

Kepler will make $10 million and Polanco will make $10.5 million next season. Both players had a $1 million buyout, but their productivity this year made those prices market bargains for Minnesota.

Kepler batted .260 with an .816 OPS with a team-high 24 home runs in 130 games as the regular right fielder for the Twins in 2023. He had a .926 OPS in 66 games after the All-Star break for the AL Central champions.

Kepler is 12th in Twins history with 153 home runs over nine major league seasons.

Polanco came back from a knee injury to hit .255 with 14 home runs and a .789 OPS in 80 games this season while playing second base and third base. He has the most home runs (112) by a switch-hitter in Twins history, over his 10-year major league career.

The Twins have another club option on Polanco at $12.5 million for 2025.

The Twins signed both players as 16-year-old international free agents in 2009, with Kepler from Germany and Polanco from the Dominican Republic.