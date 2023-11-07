Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo's contract through the 2026 season following the team's surprising run to the World Series, according to multiple reports.

Lovullo had his contract extended through 2024 in June, before the D-backs went on their unexpected postseason run. Arizona beat Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia in the playoffs, then lost to Texas in a five-game World Series.

The 58-year-old Lovullo completed his seventh season with the D-backs. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2017.

The franchise has had a quick turnaround following a 110-loss season in 2021. With a young core of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen, the D-backs are expected to be competitive for the next several seasons.

MLB.com was the first to report Lovullo's extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.