Veteran shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Tuesday.

The one-year agreement is pending a physical, which is expected to be completed next week.

DeJong, who grew up in Antioch, Illinois, and attended Illinois State, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded to Toronto this past Aug. 1. The 30-year-old was released by the Blue Jays on Aug. 21 and signed two days later with San Francisco.

An All-Star in 2019 when he batted .233 with 30 homers and 78 RBIs, DeJong hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs this year in the final season of a $26 million, six-year contract. He has a .229 career average with 116 homers and 344 RBIs.

Tim Anderson, Chicago's shortstop since 2016, became a free agent after the White Sox declined a $14 million option for 2024.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.