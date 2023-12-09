Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani's free agency decision was one of the more closely watched in recent sports history.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star is coming off a unanimous AL MVP season. Ohtani had 44 home runs and 95 RBIs with a career-high .304 batting average. He also started 23 games on the mound with a 10-5 record and a 3.14 ERA, the second-lowest of his career.

The Ohtani chase ended with the largest contract in MLB history -- $700 million over 10 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acquiring Ohtani to go along with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman elevates them in the conversation for World Series contenders. Ohtani announced his decision on Instagram.

Here are some of the most hyped free agency sagas since 2000 across MLB, the NBA and the NHL and since 1993 for the NFL (that's when the current form of free agency began).

NBA

One of the more influential NBA free agency decisions came in 2010 when James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

James was coming off his second consecutive MVP season when he averaged 29.7 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. He entertained several teams that included the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, then-New Jersey Nets plus the Cavaliers and Heat.

It all culminated in a special on ESPN called "The Decision" where James announced he'd be signing with Miami, sending shockwaves through the sports world. By joining the Heat, through a sign-and-trade with the Cavaliers, James arguably began the player empowerment era of the NBA.

Kevin Durant, the top free agent in 2016, signed with the Golden State Warriors. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A free agent for the first time in his career, the 27-year-old Durant was the jewel of the 2016 class.

He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and five assists with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the previous season. Durant met with the Thunder before hosting five teams at the Hamptons in New York -- the Warriors, LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Heat.

Durant shared his decision on the Fourth of July, telling the Players Tribune that he'd be signing with the Warriors, who won 73 games and eliminated the Thunder in the previous season. The decision was heavily criticized, much like James' choice in 2010.

Alongside Durant, there wasn't a hotter name on the market in 2019 than Leonard, who was coming off a championship winning run with the Toronto Raptors.

The free agency buzz followed Leonard throughout the season, but reached new heights when he won his second title. The Raptors, Knicks, Clippers and Lakers were all in the mix. Leonard operated in secrecy similar to Ohtani, limiting leaks and providing minuscule details of his plans. He also didn't provide a concrete timetable for his decision.

The slightest of Leonard updates made headlines on social media. It all came to a resolution near midnight on July 5 when the Clippers acquired Paul George to make room to sign Leonard.

NFL

Peyton Manning (2012)

After becoming a free agent for the first time in 2012, Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

After spending his entire career to that point with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning finally hit the market in 2012. He missed the previous season due to a neck injury, but interest was still high for the four-time MVP.

At least 12 teams contacted Manning, but the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals were seen as the leaders. Manning signed with the Broncos in 2012, staying in the AFC, a conference he played in his entire career.

Reggie White (1993)

The first offseason of true NFL free agency was headlined by White, one of the best defensive ends in the league coming off a 14-sack season.

The attention around White's free agency reached Sports Illustrated, who put the former Defensive Player of the Year on their cover with the caption: "The Reggie Game, teams are scrambling to give Reggie White the shirts off their backs."

White spoke to many teams and visited facilities, no differently than highly-sought after free agents today. He ended up signing with the Green Bay Packers, who hadn't made the playoffs since 1983.

Deion Sanders (1995)

Deemed as the "Deion Sweepstakes," Sanders' free agency dominated the market after winning a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year award with the San Francisco 49ers the previous season.

He prioritized his best shot at winning another ring and at least half a dozen teams were willing to pay him, according to the Los Angeles Times. In the end, Prime Time chose the Dallas Cowboys, signing a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive player at the time.

WNBA