Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees have traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for international signing money.

The amount of money was not included in Friday's announcement from the Yankees.

McKinney, 29, re-signed with New York on a minor league deal last week. He batted .227 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 48 games with the Yankees in 2023.

A first-round pick (24th overall) by the Oakland Athletics in 2013, McKinney is a career .209 hitter with 34 home runs and 86 RBIs in 311 games with six teams.