BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Jonathan Heasley from the Kansas City Royals on Monday for minor league righty Cesar Espinal.

The 26-year-old Heasley made 12 relief appearances for the Royals last season, posting a 7.20 ERA. He made his big league debut in 2021. He's 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA in 36 big league games, 24 starts.

The Orioles signed Espinal as an international free agent last year out of the Dominican Republic. He went 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in nine games -- eight starts -- at the rookie-league level in 2023.