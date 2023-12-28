Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco did not respond to a summons filed in the Dominican Republic over allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with minors, the agency director said Thursday.

Olga Diná Llaverías said Franco did not show up to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents at 11 a.m. -- the time he had been given Wednesday to appear the following day in Santo Domingo.

Diná Llaverías said the agency would continue with the investigation but did not discuss details in a short news conference with reporters.

"There are a few options in the investigative process, but now is not an opportune time to speak about that," Diná Llaverías said when asked about the next steps in the case.

Documents seen by The Associated Press showed that Franco had dismissed his legal team.

At least two people have filed legal action against Franco. He is also under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with a third minor, sources told ESPN, although there has been no formal complaint to authorities from the third girl.

No criminal charges have been filed against Franco.

Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, was placed on administrative leave in August by Major League Baseball, which is also investigating the allegations.

When Franco was placed on leave, the Rays said they supported the league's decision and would help the investigation in any way possible.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to maintaining high standards of integrity both on and off the field," the team said in a statement at the time. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and followers as this process unfolds. We will have no further statement on this matter until MLB completes their process."

Since then, the team has not commented on the situation.

In November 2021, 70 games into his MLB career, Franco and the Rays agreed on an 11-year, $182 million contract extension. Franco had been one of the most productive players in MLB at the time of his suspension, batting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, and made his first All-Star team in 2023.