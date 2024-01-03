Open Extended Reactions

The San Diego Padres have reached agreement on a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Korean relief pitcher Woo Suk Go, a source told ESPN on Wednesday, confirming a report by the New York Post.

Go, a 25-year-old right-hander, spent the last five years as the closer for the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization, accumulating 139 saves and a 2.39 ERA from 2019 to 2023. With the Padres, he'll join a backend bullpen mix highlighted by Robert Suarez and Yuki Matsui, the latter a Japanese left-hander signed to a five-year, $28 million deal two days before Christmas.

Go posted a 1.48 ERA and racked up a KBO-leading 42 saves in 2022, striking out 80 batters and issuing 21 walks in 60 2/3 innings. He had a bit of a down year in 2023, his ERA rising to 3.68 and his WHIP going from 0.96 to 1.36. But he allowed only two home runs in 44 innings. Go works primarily with a mid- to high-90s fastball and a low-90s cutter but can also spin a devastating 12-to-6 breaking ball.

As part of the KBO posting system, the Padres will pay Go's former team, the LG Twins, 20% of the guarantee of his contract, which amounts to $900,000. Go's deal also includes a mutual option for 2026.