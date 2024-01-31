Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets will bring back right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino on a one-year deal.

The deal is worth $4.5 million, according to MLB.com. Ottavino had declined a $6.75 million option to return to the club earlier in the offseason.

Ottavino, 38, went 1-7 with a 3.21 ERA and a career-best 12 saves in 66 outings for the Mets last season, his second with the club. He had a 2.06 ERA and a 6-3 mark in 66 games for the Mets in 2022.

In 13 major league seasons for the Cardinals (2010), Rockies (2012-18), Yankees (2019-20), Red Sox (2021) and Mets, Ottavino is 39-41 with a 3.42 ERA and 45 saves in 664 appearances (three starts).