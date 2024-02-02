Open Extended Reactions

Free agent reliever Keynan Middleton and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to contract terms pending a physical, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The 30-year-old right-hander began last season with the Chicago White Sox, then was dealt to the New York Yankees at the Aug. 1 trade deadline in exchange for minor league right-hander Juan Carela.

He had no decisions and a 1.88 ERA in 12 appearances for New York, capping a season in which he went 2-2 with two saves and a 3.38 ERA in 51 outings.

Middleton is headed to his sixth team as he enters his eighth major league season.

He broke into the majors with the Angels in 2017, then logged a career-best six saves for Los Angeles the following year. Middleton spent one season apiece with the Seattle Mariners (2021) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2022) before signing a minor league deal with the White Sox last January.

The Cardinals' top ninth-inning options last season, Ryan Helsley (14 saves) and Giovanny Gallegos (10 saves), remain with the club.

