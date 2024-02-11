Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Nick Gordon lost his salary arbitration case against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday and will get a raise from $735,400 to $900,000 rather than his request for $1.25 million.

Jasbir Parmer, Scott Buchheit and Keith Greenberg made the decision one day after hearing arguments.

Teams ended players' seven-decision winning streak. Players lead 7-3 in decisions with the last six cases scheduled for hearings next week.

Gordon, a 28-year-old outfielder, second baseman and shortstop, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBIs in 34 games, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBIs over 136 games in 2022.

He fractured his right shin when he fouled off a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dylan Covey on May 17. Gordon was sidelined until Sept. 15, when he started a six-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

He has a .250 batting average with 15 homers and 80 RBIs in three seasons with the Twins.