SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

Giants manager Bob Melvin called it a moderate strain, adding that it happened during a recent bullpen session.

"And then kind of shut himself down," Melvin said. "Next day, came out and threw some more, tried to lean on it a little bit. ... Obviously, to lose him for, we don't know how long yet, it's not great."

There were no immediate details on a timetable for Snell's return. Snell was hopeful the injury wouldn't keep him out long term.

"I would say probably like two weeks, if everything goes well, that's what I want," Snell said. "But it's the groin, so I have no clue."

Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner with the San Diego Padres, went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts after signing a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants last month. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in 11⅔ innings, with 12 strikeouts and 5 walks.

"Obviously disappointed," Snell said of the injury. "I felt really good this week throwing. Even during the bullpen, I was like, 'Man I feel really good.' Ball's coming out good. Made some adjustments that I think were going to be great for me. ... Overall, I was pretty excited about what I was going to be able to do today if I pitched. So having that was pretty upsetting.

"But now I've got to change my focus to get back healthy, get back to pitching."

Snell is one of seven pitchers in MLB history to win Cy Young Awards in the National and American League. He won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 194 starts between the Rays, Padres and Giants, Snell is 71-58 with a 3.30 ERA.

San Francisco recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento, and right-handed reliever Ryan Walker served as an opener in Wednesday's series finale against New York, an 8-2 Mets win.

The Giants were seeking their first home sweep of the Mets since June 6-8, 2014.