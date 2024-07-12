Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals have placed third baseman Nick Senzel on unconditional waivers.

The Nationals announced the move Friday. Senzel had signed a one-year, $2 million contract in December. The team had designated him for assignment on July 6 hoping to trade him.

Senzel is batting .209 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 64 games this season. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Reds, but his big league career has been hampered by trips to the injured list. He opened the season on the list with a broken right thumb sustained in spring training.

He had become a free agent when the Reds failed to offer the 29-year-old a contract for this season. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft has a .235 career average with 40 homers and 143 RBIs.