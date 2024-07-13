Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants released shortstop Nick Ahmed on Saturday, one day after designating the 11-year veteran for assignment.

Ahmed cleared waivers and the Giants opted to move on, allowing the two-time Gold Glover to become a free agent.

Ahmed batted .232 with one home run and 15 RBIs in 52 games for the Giants. He committed three errors in 50 starts at shortstop.

The 34-year-old Ahmed missed more than a month after spraining his left wrist on May 9.

Ahmed was in his first season with San Francisco after spending 10 seasons with Arizona. The Diamondbacks released him last September.

San Francisco will now use Brett Wisely (.286 batting average) and Tyler Fitzgerald (.278) at shortstop.

The position belonged to Brandon Crawford for 12-plus seasons but his performance declined in 2023. The Giants moved on from Crawford in the offseason.

Ahmed has batted .234 with 71 homers and 337 RBIs in 940 career games. He won his Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019.