The Minnesota Twins acquired third baseman Rylan Bannon from the New York Mets on Tuesday for cash considerations.

Bannon, 28, has completed short major league stints with three different clubs, going 2-for-20 in seven games for the Atlanta Braves (2022), Baltimore Orioles (2022) and Houston Astros (2023).

In 79 games at Triple-A Syracuse this season, Bannon was batting .254 with 15 home runs and 57 RBIs.

A 2017 eighth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bannon was traded to the Orioles in 2018 as one of five players in the deal that moved Manny Machado to the Dodgers.