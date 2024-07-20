Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to come off the injured list and start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Glasnow, a first-time All-Star who traveled to Texas to participate in the festivities earlier this week, went on the 15-day IL on July 9 with back tightness.

The 30-year-old right-hander threw about 57 pitches in a three-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with the workout.

"Really good. His stuff was great. He said he felt good. Back was good," Roberts said.

Glasnow described his back injury as "tall-guy back, you just get a little twinge. With the break coming up, they thought it was a good idea to take a little time." He is expected to throw one more bullpen session before his start next week.

Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the National League West-leading Dodgers.

One potential concern for the Dodgers is that Glasnow has worked 109 innings this season, closing in on his career high of 120 last year with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who has yet to pitch for the Dodgers this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November, made a second rehab start Friday night. Appearing for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kershaw threw 67 pitches (49 for strikes) over four innings and allowed three runs on six hits, striking out two and walking none against Round Rock.

"I'm excited," Roberts said before the Dodgers' 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. "I texted with him after his first one. If it goes well, there's a real conversation that he could join us for his next turn."

In his first rehab start since left shoulder surgery in November, Kershaw went three innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but he was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.