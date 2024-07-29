Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Yankees activated Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list Monday, further fortifying a lineup that seems to be turning a corner after a six-week funk.

Infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster for Stanton, who returned to the Yankees after missing over a month with a strained left hamstring.

Stanton will serve as Yankees' designated hitter and bat fifth -- one spot ahead of newest Yankee Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- in Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in his first game action since he hurt his hamstring running the bases on June 22. The Yankees weighed having the slugger go on a rehab assignment but opted against it after he emerged confident through workouts and batting practice sessions.

"Early last week, I think, he was eyeing this series," Boone said. "He knows his body and pays attention to it really well. And I just think it was really important for him to go through the volume, the strain he wanted to put on himself over and over to know that he's back."

The Yankees' offense became a two-man show for most of Stanton's absence, relying heavily on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for run production -- often too heavily. Yankees hitters not in the second or third spot in the batting order -- where Soto and Judge are stationed -- generated a .655 OPS during Stanton's absence. That ranked 26th in the majors. The Yankees went 10-17 during the stretch.

Stanton, 34, was enjoying a relatively resurgent season before the injury, batting .246 with 18 home runs and a .795 OPS in 69 games. Last season, he batted .191 with 24 home runs and a .695 OPS in 101 games.

Stanton, who figures to bat fourth against left-handed pitchers, gives the Yankees another weapon to counter southpaws after they struggled against them while he was out. Their .692 OPS versus lefties in the 25 games without Stanton ranked 20th in the majors.

Chisholm, acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Saturday, will bat behind Stanton in the six-hole in his first start at third base as a professional after making his Yankees debut Sunday in center field.

Boone called Chisholm "a special athlete," noting Chisholm rose through the minors as a shortstop before converting to second base and then to center field. But he acknowledged there "may be growing pains" for him at the new position.

There's also the possibility of the Yankees acquiring a more experienced third baseman before Tuesday's trade deadline. For now, the Yankees are risking some defense for an offensive upgrade over veteran DJ LeMahieu, a former two-time batting champion with the fourth-lowest OPS among players with at least 150 plate appearances this season.

"We will keep it fluid," Boone said. "It's not set in stone. We want to get a look at what's the best combination for us out there."