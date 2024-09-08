Open Extended Reactions

Texas right-hander Jacob deGrom could make his next start for the Rangers after a dominant four innings in his fourth and likely final rehab start.

DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out five without a walk and allowed one hit for Double-A Frisco. He threw 49 pitches, 35 of them for strikes. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Saturday that deGrom was originally scheduled for four innings or 60 pitches.

DeGrom has not pitched in the majors since April 28, 2023. He had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in June of that year.

"Like I said, if it all goes well, he'll be pitching for us next time around," Bochy said. "It's pretty cool because it's been a long road as these guys go through the rehab on the Tommy John."

DeGrom's teammate, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, also looked strong in his rehab start Saturday, striking out eight of the 14 batters he faced in four scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock at Las Vegas.

Scherzer, who has been out with right shoulder fatigue and nerve issue, threw 39 strikes in 53 pitches.

His last big-league start was July 30, three days after his 40th birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.