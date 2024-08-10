Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Domingo Germán from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Germán was 6-4 with a 5.29 ERA in 13 starts with the Indians this season.

Last June, Germán tossed the 24th perfect game in major league history. Two months later, he was put on MLB's restricted list following an incident in the New York Yankees clubhouse that reportedly involved a confrontation with manager Aaron Boone.

It was another strike against the 32-year-old Dominican pitcher.

In 2019, Germán was suspended 81 games by MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy during an incident, while intoxicated, involving his then-girlfriend, whom he later married.

The Yankees cut ties with Germán, leaving his baseball future in doubt.

He signed a minor league deal with the Pirates in March and then opted out of his contract in July before re-signing with the organization a few days later.

Now, he'll be wearing number zero after joining the team in Los Angeles ahead of a three-game series with the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Germán will be counted on to bolster the Pirates' struggling bullpen.

He is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA and 543 strikeouts in 112 appearances, including 89 starts, in his big-league career, all of which was spent with the Yankees, starting in 2017.

Pitcher Hunter Stratton was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Germán on the 26-man active roster. Pitcher Josh Walker was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

