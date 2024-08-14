The Yankees plan to place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list with an UCL injury to his left elbow. (0:21)

New York Yankees infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with what the team labeled as a left elbow sprain.

The Yankees are still determining the severity of the injury to Chisholm and whether surgery will be necessary.

Also on Wednesday, the Yankees designated right-hander Enyel De Los Santos for assignment just over two weeks after trading for him.

They also recalled right-hander Will Warren to make the spot start in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chisholm, 26, was injured on Monday while sliding into home plate in the fifth inning but remained in the game. He was replaced by Ben Rice during his next plate appearance in the seventh inning.

Chisholm has given New York an immediate spark since he was acquired from the Miami Marlins for three prospects on July 27. He became the first player in franchise history to hit seven homers in his first 12 games with the club.

Chisholm spent his first four-plus seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, hitting .246 with 66 homers and 205 RBIs in 403 games. He is batting .316 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 14 games with the Yankees.

De Los Santos, 28, recorded a bloated 14.21 ERA in five relief appearances with the Yankees. He was acquired by the club from the San Diego Padres, with whom he posted a 1-2 record with a 4.46 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season.

Warren (0-1, 11.17 ERA) gets the call on Wednesday for the Yankees in his third career start. Warren is coming off a defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 7, when he allowed eight runs and eight hits in 4⅓ innings. He will be opposing the White Sox for the first time.

Peraza, 24, batted .216 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 70 career games with the Yankees.