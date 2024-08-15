Open Extended Reactions

Perhaps the best way to explain Aaron Judge is that you always have to keep track of him.

Increasingly, this has been true of big league managers who have taken to walking Judge in decidedly non-free-pass situations. That's where Judge's career is right now, on the day he reached the 300 career home runs club in fewer games -- by far -- than any player in history.

Zipping to 300 homers does not guarantee future career records. The record Judge set (300 homers in 955 games) previously belonged to Ralph Kiner, who needed 1,087 games. Kiner finished with 369 career home runs.

Judge is the 162nd player to reach 300. At 32, he is at an age creeping toward old for a baseball player, yet he's still young enough to tack on a whole lot more dingers.

How many home runs might Judge end up with? It's harder to guess than it is for other power hitters who have reached the 300 level. Why? Simply put, we've just never seen a career quite like the one Aaron Judge is putting together.