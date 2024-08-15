Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge hit that mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning.. The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major-league-leading 43rd homer.

Ralph Kiner reached 300 homers in his 1,087th game, and Babe Ruth did in his 3,831st at-bat.

Chicago had intentionally walked Juan Soto to bring up Judge, who had not homered on a 3-0 pitch since 2021. It was just his third career home run on a 3-0 pitch.

Fewest Games To 300 Career Homers* Player Games Aaron Judge 955 Ralph Kiner 1,087 Ryan Howard 1,093 Juan González 1,096 *MLB history

Judge is the seventh different player to hit 300 home runs for the Yankees in franchise history, joining Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and Alex Rodriguez.

It took Judge 671 games to reach 200 career home runs; he needed just 284 games to go from 200 to 300.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.