Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Catcher Elías Díaz, a fixture in the Colorado Rockies' lineup for nearly five years, was given his unconditional release Friday, two days after the team placed him on waivers.

Díaz's release was the latest move in the Rockies' ongoing youth movement. The club selected the contract of rookie Drew Romo from Triple A Albuquerque, where the switch-hitting catcher and ninth-ranked prospect by MLB.com had hit .297 in 85 games. The 35th overall selection in the 2020 draft, Romo had 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 3 stolen bases.

Romo, 22, was expected to start Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres in what would be his major league debut.

Díaz, 33, spent the first half of his 10-year major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before coming to Colorado as a free agent in January 2020. He was in the final year of a three-year, $14.5 million contract.

Díaz hit .270 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games this season. He spent time on the IL with a left calf injury and missed a handful of games after returning due to a right calf strain.

Well-liked by his teammates and respected by the team's pitchers for his leadership and game-calling skills, Díaz also is remembered for homering in last season's All-Star Game, earning him the MVP award, the first Rockies player to be so honored.

"The moves that we're making shouldn't come as a surprise," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "I've talked about the movement to get younger, to see our younger players. And a number of our young pitchers have hit our roster over this season. Today is another example of that, to bring one of our young players up."

Black said he called Díaz into his office earlier Friday to inform him of the organization's decision. It wasn't an easy conversation.

"Moving on from a guy like Elias was difficult in a lot of ways," Black said. "He was a big part of this team for four years and we saw him grow as a player. We're proud of Elias for what he did here. He can hold his head high and we're going to pull for him wherever he goes. But as you know, things change, players come, players go."

In separate moves, the Rockies also reinstated left-handed pitcher Lucas Gilbreath from the 60-day injured list following his recovery from left elbow surgery and optioned right-handed pitcher Riley Pint to Albuquerque.