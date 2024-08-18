Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz left Sunday's game after being struck by a pitch in the bottom of the first inning in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Facing starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, Diaz was hit high on the left forearm with a 90 mph changeup from the right-hander.

Grimacing while being examined by the training staff, the standout Cuban batter eventually left the game and was replaced by pinch runner Christopher Morel.

Diaz, 33, is hitting .273 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs through 114 games this year. He was the 2023 American League batting champion as well as an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner that year.