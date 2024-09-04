Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray is done for the season after going on the injured list Tuesday with a bothersome right foot issue.

"It's at a point where we've got to take care of this," manager Bruce Bochy said.

Bochy also said right-hander Tyler Mahle isn't expected to pitch again this season after making three starts in his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

This is the third time this season that Gray (5-6, 4.47 ERA) has gone on the IL, but the previous stints were because of a right groin strain that kept him out of a combined 33 games. There had never been a mention of a foot issue before Bochy revealed the neuroma, which causes a sharp pain in the ball of the foot. Surgery is an option.

Gray started 19 of his 23 games this season, his third since signing a $56 million, four-year contract in free agency at the same time the Rangers signed shortstop Corey Seager ($325 million for 10 years) and second baseman Marcus Semien ($175 million for seven years).

Mahle went 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA in three starts for Texas between Aug. 6-18, after six rehab starts. He then went on 15-day IL because of right shoulder tightness.

"We're pretty much shutting him down," Bochy said. "He's going to play catch and throw and all that. But I don't think we'll see another start. I'm not ruling it out completely, but why take that risk and rush him back."

Mahle signed a $22 million, two-year contract last offseason, and the Rangers knew he would be limited pitching this season. He made only five starts for Minnesota last year because of his elbow injury.

The defending World Series champion Rangers are 10 games out of first in the AL West and have almost no chance of making the playoffs to defend their 2023 title -- the first in franchise history.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.