The Minnesota Twins activated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list Thursday, putting him in line to return Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Buxton has been sidelined since Aug. 13 with right hip inflammation. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli had announced Buxton's return after Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Utility player Austin Martin was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the active roster.

Buxton had started a rehab assignment with St. Paul on Sept. 2 and played two games before a recurrence of the injury. He participated in pregame hitting this week off minor league pitchers at Target Field along with shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since July 16 with plantar fasciitis.

The oft-injured Buxton, a former All-Star and Platinum Glove winner in center field, has been on the injured list twice this season. He missed 23 games in May with right knee inflammation and has missed 28 games with this most recent injury.

The 30-year-old has played in 90 games this season, and two more games would equal the second-most he has played in a season in his career behind the 140 games he played in 2017. Buxton is hitting .275 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.