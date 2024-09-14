Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to return from the injured list Saturday in Seattle after a successful workout Friday.

Scherzer was limited earlier this year after offseason back surgery, then began to experience shoulder and nerve pain in his right arm after he returned to the rotation. Scherzer is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts and 39⅓ innings this season.

His last start was July 30. He had a successful rehab appearance on Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock in Las Vegas, throwing 59 pitches and striking out four in four scoreless innings.

Even with the defending World Series champion Rangers all but eliminated from postseason contention, Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, felt it was important to prove he can overcome the injuries that have plagued the past 18 months of his once-dominant career.

"It's just frustrating because ... I pride myself on making my starts, going 30-plus starts every single year," Scherzer said before Texas played Seattle on Friday night. "To be sitting on the IL like this, it's boring. It's frustrating. You're not out there competing with the team. I've never dealt with this in my career. So, you know, I'm sick of it."

The 40-year-old said he was not concerned about his command or the liveliness of his arm. His current focus as he finishes the season is to employ what he has learned about the status of his arm. He'll focus on new aspects of training in the offseason that he hopes will alleviate the discomfort he has been feeling.

"It's just proving that I'm healthy ... that I'm not dealing with [thoracic outlet syndrome], I'm not dealing with shoulder injuries," Scherzer said. "I'm managing what I've got going on and I can be out there, I can be healthy and I can make my starts."

Scherzer's expected start Saturday at Seattle will be the third straight highly anticipated appearance by a starter for the Rangers. Prized prospect Kumar Rocker pitched Thursday, and Jacob deGrom returned from surgery on Friday for his first appearance since April 28, 2023.

Manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom and Scherzer would likely be on a similar pitch count of 60.

"It's been exciting the last few days as we've been prepping for this and just getting ready for these three guys to go," Bochy said.