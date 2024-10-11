Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Detroit Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter was undergoing treatment Friday and resting a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Carpenter, who hit a three-run homer to win Game 2, got hurt while rounding third and scoring in the sixth inning Thursday night. His run gave Detroit the lead before the Guardians rallied to win 5-4 and even the back-and-forth series.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the team is waiting to see how Carpenter's injury responds before making any lineup or roster decisions.

"We're going to take as much time as we can to see what he can and can't handle," Hinch said before the Tigers worked out in Progressive Field. "It's obvious what he's dealing with and we're going to hope for the best as we move forward because he's important to our team and our lineup.

"I don't know right now what that's going to be and we'll make a game-time decision."

Hinch's comments came before MLB changed the start time seven hours, moving first pitch from 8:08 p.m. to 1:08 p.m. The switch was made due to the potential for inclement weather, MLB said in a news release.

The visiting Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while the Guardians counter with Matthew Boyd.

Carpenter is a vital part of Detroit's lineup. His stunning three-run homer off Cleveland All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave the Tigers a 3-0 win in Game 2. He hit 18 homers in just 87 games during the season despite missing significant time with a stress fracture in his lower back.

If the Tigers have to replace Carpenter on their roster, he will be ineligible if the team advances to play the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Hinch said his focus was only on finding a way to advance.

"There is no series if you don't win tomorrow," Hinch said. "The No. 1 goal is to win and we'll make the right decision for us that we feel is best for us."

Bligh Madris, who has been working out with other Detroit players in Toledo, Ohio, during the series, is with the Tigers and would be the likely replacement for Carpenter. Madris batted .269 in 21 games for Detroit this season.

Also, Tigers catcher Jake Rogers said he was sore but otherwise fine after being hit with two foul balls on the left hand in Thursday's game.