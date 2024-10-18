Game 5 of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will come with a hint of soul from an iconic R&B group.

Legendary Motown group The Temptations will perform their No. 1 hit single, "My Girl," when Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is up at bat.

The Temptations will perform the National Anthem and "My Girl" tomorrow at Citi Field ahead of NLCS Game 5



Francisco Lindor has been using "My Girl" as his walkup song this season pic.twitter.com/DJSuTVtkQv — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2024

Lindor, who currently has 33 homers in the 2024 season, has been using "My Girl" as a walk-up song since May, after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza moved the 30-year-old to the leadoff spot.

The walk-up song has resonated with Mets fans. Lindor mentioned ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies how big of a moment it would be to hear fans sing the song.

"I think it's going to be a good vibe. I'm excited, like I said, I'm really excited. I can't wait to hear my walk-up song," Lindor said. "Damn, it's going to be a special moment for sure. A special day for everybody."

Lindor likes to take his time getting in the box to give fans a chance to sing along, and they continue singing the chorus of the 1964 single even after the PA stops playing.

The Temptations will also perform a soulful rendition of the national anthem before the game.