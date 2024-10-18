        <
          The Temptations to perform Francisco Lindor's walk-up song in Game 5

          Game 5 of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will come with a hint of soul from an iconic R&B group.

          Legendary Motown group The Temptations will perform their No. 1 hit single, "My Girl," when Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is up at bat.

          Lindor, who currently has 33 homers in the 2024 season, has been using "My Girl" as a walk-up song since May, after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza moved the 30-year-old to the leadoff spot.

          The walk-up song has resonated with Mets fans. Lindor mentioned ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies how big of a moment it would be to hear fans sing the song.

          "I think it's going to be a good vibe. I'm excited, like I said, I'm really excited. I can't wait to hear my walk-up song," Lindor said. "Damn, it's going to be a special moment for sure. A special day for everybody."

          Lindor likes to take his time getting in the box to give fans a chance to sing along, and they continue singing the chorus of the 1964 single even after the PA stops playing.

          The Temptations will also perform a soulful rendition of the national anthem before the game.